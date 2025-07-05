New bill boosts funding for deportations

ABC'S senior White House correspondent Selina Wang reports on President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill” using massive and historic infusion of cash for detention and deportation of undocumented migrants.

July 5, 2025

