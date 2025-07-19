New details in deadly explosion that killed 3 LA County deputies

Investigators are focusing on what a source described as an old military grenade that was being moved by the bomb squad.

July 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live