New Jersey man arrested after allegedly attacking another Frontier flight passenger

The alleged attacker was taken to the hospital and booked on a battery charge.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live