New Mexico police chase alleged kidnapper in UHaul truck

Dashcam video shows the moment officers chased a kidnapping suspect that was allegedly driving a stolen UHaul truck with a couple trapped in the back, yelling for help.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live