New round of Western tanks sent to Ukraine

Spain said six of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks will arrive soon and the U.S. is preparing to train Ukrainian troops on American Abrams tanks.

April 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live