New video appears to show escaped New Orleans inmate pleading for help

Louisiana authorities are investigating the new video circulating online that appears to show Antoine Massey pleading to rappers and Pres. Trump to help him.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live