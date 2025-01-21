New wildfires prompt evacuations near San Diego

Wildfires broke out in San Diego County early Tuesday, resulting in evacuations, school closures and power shutoffs. Officials in Los Angeles stayed alert due to strong winds and dry conditions.

January 21, 2025

