New York attorney general warns users to delete 23andMe data

The warning comes after the biotechnology testing company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, raising security concerns.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live