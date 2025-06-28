New York Islanders NHL draft pick honors late mother

Matthew Schaefer, the 17-year-old number one draft pick honored his late mother who died 16 months ago from breast cancer.

June 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live