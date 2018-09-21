3 newborns, 2 adults injured in stabbing attack in Queens: Police

The home in New York was reportedly a place where immigrant mothers gave birth.
0:13 | 09/21/18

The index in the stabbing spree targeting babies here in New York City three newborns and two adults were wounded inside a home where immigrant mothers allegedly. Give birth to establish residency for their children the female suspect allegedly armed with a knife. And a meat cleaver.

