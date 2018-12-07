Newly opened mall crumbles to the ground in seconds

The shopping center in Mexico City was evacuated after structural problems were detected.
To be index of other news tonight the shopping mall collapse in Mexico City the newly open mall crumbling in seconds right here the mall was evacuated just short time earlier. After structural problems had been detected.

