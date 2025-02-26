Newsom asks parole board to see if Menendez brothers would pose risk if released

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter signaling he may commute the life sentences of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murder in their parents' 1989 shooting deaths.

February 26, 2025

