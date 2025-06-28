NFL coach added to student hacking class action lawsuit

Jim Harbaugh, a former head coach of the Wolverines and an NFL coach, has been added to the hacking class action lawsuit against a former assistant football coach at the University of Michigan.

June 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live