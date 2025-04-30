NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, coach, after prank phone call during Draft

The NFL has issued a $350,000 fine to the Atlanta Falcons and their defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, after his son admitted to a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live