NFL fines 3 coaches and their teams more than $1 million

More
Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during Sunday’s games, and their teams were also fined $250,000 apiece.
0:21 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL fines 3 coaches and their teams more than $1 million

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during Sunday’s games, and their teams were also fined $250,000 apiece. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73177487","title":"NFL fines 3 coaches and their teams more than $1 million","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-fines-coaches-teams-million-73177487"}