NFL investigates prank call to draft prospect Shedeur Sanders

Posing as a National Football League general manager, a prankster told draft prospect Shedeur Sanders over the phone that he'd been drafted -- when he hadn't been. The NFL is investigating the call.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live