NFL legend John Elway's longtime agent killed in golf cart accident

Authorities are investigating a horrific golf cart accident reportedly involving NFL legend John Elway, that left his longtime agent dead.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live