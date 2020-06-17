Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may take the field

More
Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn added the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the team’s potential “workout list” for this summer.
0:15 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may take the field
There is news tonight and Colin Capra nick BLE chargers have added into the team's potential work out list for this summer head coach Anthony Lynn saying teams. Would be crazy not at cap predicted their lists at a folk measure Roger Goodell had just encourage this week teams to hire him back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn added the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the team’s potential “workout list” for this summer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71309240","title":"Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may take the field","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-quarterback-colin-kaepernick-field-71309240"}