Transcript for NFL scrambles in battle against COVID-19

The virus delivering a hard hit to the NFL. At least two teams reporting positive cases, scrambling the schedule. The league now issuing new warnings to coaches. Here's elwyn Lopez. Reporter: Tonight, the NFL scrambling in the battle against covid-19. The new England patriots' training facility shut down for the third time in just ten days after another player tested positive. Monday night's matchup against the broncos postponed. Bill Belichick, the patriots' coach, says he's going hour by hour, day by day. That's really the way the NFL and the NFL players' association took this. Reporter: The patriots already forced to push back the game last week with star quarterback cam newton among those contracting the virus. Other teams also in flux. The Gates at the Tennessee titans' facility locked again, less than 24 hours after reopening following a coach's positive test. Tuesday's game against the Buffalo bills still on, for now. The league now sending a warning to coaches for not wearing masks. Failure to comply could result in 15-yard penalties. Earlier in the season, four coaches were hit with $100,000 fines. That should send a strong signal to these coaches that enough is enough. Reporter: The covid cases a true setback for some teams just five weeks into the season. The league forced to reschedule roughly 15 games already. Elwyn, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.