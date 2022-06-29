NFL suspends, fines Dolphins owner $1.5 million

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended from the NFL and fined $1.5 million after an investigation revealed tampering with Tom Brady and his agent during the 2019 season.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live