Nor’easter moves towards the East Coast with heavy rain, high wind gusts

Heavy rain and winds of up to 50 mph are expected as nearly 40 million are expected to hit the roads.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live