North Carolina authorities suspend ground search for escaped convicted murderer

Ramone Alston, who escaped from officers on Tuesday, was serving a life sentence for fatally shooting a 1-year-old girl. Officials are asking for the public's help and raised the reward to $35,000.

August 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live