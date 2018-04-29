Transcript for North Korea is vowing to shut down the country's nuclear test site

Now North Korea's new vow ahead of the proposed summit with president trump. After his historic meeting with South Korea's president Kim Jong-un is promising to shut down his country's nuclear test site in May. The notoriously secret regime promising to do it in the open. Skeptics worried about taking North Korea at it's word here's ABC's James long. Tonight the prospects for peace seemingly one step closer North Korean leader Kim Jong Hun with a new pledge. He would allow US and South Korean experts to walks the secretive regime close down its nuclear test site. Bunge re in May tending his southern neighbor he even let journalists come into the facility to ensure transparency. And the president trump will realize he is not that kind of person to shoot missiles at the United States. South Korean officials say these new promises were made during Friday's historic summit. When the north and south committed to the complete denuclearization. Of the peninsula president from making it clear way he thinks credit is here. There is saying. What do you think. President trump had to do hope that you want like how about everything. But there's reason for caution. North Korea has broken promises to full speaking exclusively on this week new secretary of state Mike Pompeo who weeks ago secretly traveled to meet Kim saying the administration knows the risks. We're not gonna take promises. We're not gonna take words were going to look for actions and deeds and with the stage set in the next few weeks for trump came summit. Pompeo as saying the North Korean leader will soon have a big decision to make. President from his. Put economic pressure on the north Koreans. And it appears to have given us this opening this real opportunity. For something that would be transformative for the world if we can achieve it. We still don't know where president trump will meet with Kim Jong and single poll is a possibility maybe even Mongolia. Lots of symbolic gestures so far the real what that I had told. James lawman for us tonight James thank you.

