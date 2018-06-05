North Korean regime accuses the Trump administration of 'ruining the mood'

North Korean officials are unhappy with allegedly "false statements" coming from the Trump administration leading up to the proposed summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.
1:50 | 05/06/18

