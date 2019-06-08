Transcript for Northeast braces for back-to-back powerful storms

Severe storms in the plains moving into the midwest and heading east tonight. A possible tornado in Iowa. This time lapse showing the rotating storm. Bringing heavy rain and flooded and damaging hail the size of tennis balls. This is from watertown, Minnesota. Of course, the northeast also bracing for storms. Chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking it all for us tonight. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. We've just seen a report come in of a 72-mile-per-hour wind gust in bismarck, North Dakota, but the storms now there have a severe thunderstorm watch. Paducah, Kentucky, Evansville, Indiana, all find themselves tonight with that watch. Now, the strong storms are going to move east along that cold front and if you are along the I-95 corridor, if you're in Maryland or Delaware, new Jersey, even eastern Pennsylvania, you're going to want to watch out tomorrow afternoon and evening for the potential for damaging winds. David? Ginger zee with us tonight. Thank you, ginger.

