Northeast bracing for storm expected to bring snow and bitter cold

More
Philadelphia and New York are expected to get a few inches of the white stuff and then face arctic temperatures.
0:42 | 12/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northeast bracing for storm expected to bring snow and bitter cold

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Philadelphia and New York are expected to get a few inches of the white stuff and then face arctic temperatures.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67638276","title":"Northeast bracing for storm expected to bring snow and bitter cold","url":"/WNT/video/northeast-bracing-storm-expected-bring-snow-bitter-cold-67638276"}