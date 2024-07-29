Northern California wildfire burns through area larger than LA, officials say

One of the largest wildfires in California's history, the Park Fire in Northern California, continued to rage on Monday. Another large blaze ignited in Northern Colorado, prompting evacuations.

July 29, 2024

