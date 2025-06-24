Northern lights could be visible in as many as 14 states in the U.S.

The northern lights are expected to dazzle the night sky, with Alaska likely to have the best view of the aurora’s green, blue and purple hues.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live