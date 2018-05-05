NRA holds its national convention in Dallas

More
Protests erupt and a rally for gun reform all take place outside the NRA's first convention since the shooting at Parkland High School.
2:18 | 05/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NRA holds its national convention in Dallas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54963673,"title":"NRA holds its national convention in Dallas","duration":"2:18","description":"Protests erupt and a rally for gun reform all take place outside the NRA's first convention since the shooting at Parkland High School. ","url":"/WNT/video/nra-holds-national-convention-dallas-54963673","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.