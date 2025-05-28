Nuns' beatboxing performance on TV in Brazil goes viral

David Muir has the story of the nuns with a sister act that’s hard to beat after one of them dropped a freestyle beat while the other sang and danced, and was later joined by a deacon on the show.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live