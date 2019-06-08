Transcript for Nurses tend to shark attack victim who crawled on their boat near Miami

tonight to the shark attack in Miami, right off key biscayne. A fisherman attacked, and luckily, there was a boat with nurses onboard right nearby. ABC's Victor Oquendo now from Florida. Reporter: In a bloody wet suit and in desperate need of help, watch as this spear fisherman kraums aboard a charterboat, saying he'd just been bitten by a shark while diving nearby. He had bite marks in about three different places. Reporter: A group of nurses from Texas, including Christine Haynes and gliza martin, happened to be onboard and sprung into action, tonight, describing the moment they helped save his life. Our first instinct was to stop the bleeding, because we wouldn't want him to lose consciousness from loss of blood. He was already getting dizzy. Arer the crew rushing the fisherman to land, where he was taken to the hospital. He's been recovering since Saturday. Everyone remained extremely calm. It was a very -- it was a team effort. All hands on deck. Reporter: David, the most recent attack here marks the seventh in Florida in a span of just nine days. Most happening in new smyrna beach, also known as the shark attack capital of the world. David? Yeah, unsettling couple of weeks. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.