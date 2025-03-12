NYC demonstrators call for release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

President Donald Trump’s administration is threatening to deport Mahmoud Khalil, who holds a green card and has not been charged with a crime, his lawyer said. A federal judge is weighing his fate.

March 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live