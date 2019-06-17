Transcript for Off-duty cop rescues man from rubble of exploded home in New Jersey

Back here at home, and the massive explosion destroying a home in ridgefield, New Jersey. Take a look. The blast leveling the home. An offduty police officer among those helping to pull a victim from under the rubble. Neighbors say the explosion knocked them off their feet. ABC's Eva pilgrim is at the scene for us. Reporter: Tonight, a home obliterated. It was like a bomb. I mean, literally like a bomb. Reporter: A suspected gas explosion leveling a ridgefield, New Jersey, house. Its roof crashing to the ground. Took me off my feet, and I went to look over my fence, and there was no house. Reporter: The explosion blowing out windows, throwing debris hundreds of feet away. House explosion with a party got a party trapped inside. Reporter: An offduty police officer who lives a block away ran to the house, pulling one person from the rear of the collapsed home. That person rushed to the hospital, tonight in stable condition. As the party was trying to exit on his own, they assisted moving debris and were able to extra Kate him out of the building. Reporter: There was a gas leek that had to be shut off so firefighters could put out the flames. We need water now, and I also want pd to evacuate from this area. Reporter: Firefighters sawed thru debris using a neighboring roof to douse it with water. Others on ladders spraying water on hot spots, the rising smoke could be seen for miles. Just incredible pictures. Eva with us live. And officials investigating the cause and say crews from six different towns worked to put out the fire? Reporter: David, those firefighters are still here tonight, keeping watch. As for the investigation, authorities they say aren't sure if the gas leak caused the explosion or was the result of still, a lot of questions tonight. David? Eva ppilgrim, thank you. Next tonight, millions bracing for major rain and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.