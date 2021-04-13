Officer fired after drawing gun on Army lieutenant

More
Two Virginia police officers have been sued for allegedly drawing their guns on a uniformed Army officer during a traffic stop and spraying him with a substance in December. One officer was fired.
2:19 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer fired after drawing gun on Army lieutenant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"Two Virginia police officers have been sued for allegedly drawing their guns on a uniformed Army officer during a traffic stop and spraying him with a substance in December. One officer was fired.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77031392","title":"Officer fired after drawing gun on Army lieutenant","url":"/WNT/video/officer-fired-drawing-gun-army-lieutenant-77031392"}