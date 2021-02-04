Transcript for Officer killed in vehicle attack at the Capitol

Good evening, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us on a very busy Friday night. I'm linsey Davis, in for David. A lot to get to tonight. We begin with that deadly attack at the capitol. After a man drove on to the capitol grounds, plowing into two police officers, then threatening them with a knife. Officers killing the driver. But sadly, one of the officers hasost his life. The blue sedan coming to a stop against a security barrier. An immediate response force from the D.C. National Guard. Capitol workers ordered to shelter in place. A helicopter seen landing outside of a window. William Evans rushed to the hospital, but the officer could not be safe. At the capitol, the flag lowered to half-staff once again, less than three months after the capitol siege. Pierre Thomas leads us off tonight from the capitol. Reporter: Tonight, another deadly attack at the U.S. Authorities say a man slammed this car into a security checkpoint along constitution avenue. The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier. At such time, the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. Reporter: One of the officers was fatally wounded in the encounter, and the suspect fatally shot. When he exited the vehicle, the knife was clearly in his hand, and he did start to run toward the officers. Reporter: Officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran, was pronounced dead at George Washington university hospital. A solemn procession, a line of police cars and motorcycles, taking his body to the city medical examiner. The incident came with the capitol still haunted by the echoes of the January 6th insurrection. Reacting to the emergency, the D.C. National Guard deployed in an immediate response force. Soldiers and airmen sent in support of the capitol police. Inside, people told to shelter in place. No entry or exit is permitted at this time at any building of the capitol complex. You may move around the buildings but stay away from exterior windows and doors. Reporter: Law enforcement working to determine the motive. The suspect is Noah green, described as an African-American male in his 20s. It does not appear that he was known to the department at this time. Reporter: President Biden ordering flags lowered to half-staff, releasing a statement saying he is "Heartbroken" over the attack. Another horrific day for the capitol police, who lost officer Brian sicknick less than three months ago after that vicious mob attacked the capitol. I ask you to please keep the United States capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers at this time. It has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for us. Difficult, to say the least. Pierre, officials are still searching for a motive. But they say this time it does not appear to be terrorism related? Reporter: Linsey, tonight at the crime scene, authorities say no obvious ties to terrorism so far. But they're dissecting this young man's live, looking at his recent communications and associations. It's early, so nothing is concrete so far. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.