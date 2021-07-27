2 officers charged over violent arrest in Colorado

More
One officer in Aurora, Colorado, is accused of pistol-whipping Kyle Vinson and choking him for 39 seconds while threatening to kill him. Another officer is charged with not intervening.
0:15 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 officers charged over violent arrest in Colorado

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"One officer in Aurora, Colorado, is accused of pistol-whipping Kyle Vinson and choking him for 39 seconds while threatening to kill him. Another officer is charged with not intervening.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79101518","title":"2 officers charged over violent arrest in Colorado","url":"/WNT/video/officers-charged-violent-arrest-colorado-79101518"}