Transcript for Officers search for answers after truck plows through police station in Massachusetts

And now to the search for answers in a Massachusetts town. Authorities say a young man took his SUV to a police station and drove it right through the front door. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, a terrifying scene at a Massachusetts police station. We have a vehicle that has slammed into the lobby. Reporter: Officers shooting and killing the driver of this SUV, saying just after sunrise, he sped up the leicester police building's handicapped ramp, ramming the front doors. Then backing up and battering the entrance multiple times. Be advised, the vehicle attempted to get out of the lobby and then just came back in again. Reporter: The district attorney says when officers responded to the scene, the driver, a man in his 20s, stepped out of his vehicle and aimed what appeared to be a rifle. After that action, the police officers then fired and shot the man. Suspect's down. Reporter: The D.A. Says the officers applied first aid and called an ambulance, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. This literally all started occurring about 6:00 this morning. This is very early into the investigation. Reporter: Officials say the suspect was due in court soon for a traffic violation. But they stress, they still don't know the motive for his actions this morning. The officers who shot him have been placed on leave pending an investigation. Trevor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.