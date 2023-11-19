Officials announce I-10 will reopen before Thanksgiving rush following massive fire

The fire occurred beneath one of the country’s busiest interstates, with crews working around the clock to restore it following the blaze.

November 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live