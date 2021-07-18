Officials announce 1st positive COVID-19 case at Olympic village

More
In Tokyo, COVID-19 cases are up for the 28th straight day, and people fear the games will become a super-spreader event.
2:02 | 07/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials announce 1st positive COVID-19 case at Olympic village

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:02","description":"In Tokyo, COVID-19 cases are up for the 28th straight day, and people fear the games will become a super-spreader event.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78906451","title":"Officials announce 1st positive COVID-19 case at Olympic village","url":"/WNT/video/officials-announce-1st-positive-covid-19-case-olympic-78906451"}