Officials: Plane wreckage found after desperate search in Alaska

The Coast Guard says it found the wreckage of a plane matching the description of the aircraft that vanished off the coast of Alaska carrying 10 people. The bodies of three people were found.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live