Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower

More
Search and rescue has been temporarily put on hold until demolition is completed, which will also give more access to different areas to search.
2:32 | 07/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:32","description":"Search and rescue has been temporarily put on hold until demolition is completed, which will also give more access to different areas to search.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78666335","title":"Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower ","url":"/WNT/video/officials-prepare-demolition-surfside-champlain-tower-78666335"}