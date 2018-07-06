Officials suspend search for survivors after deadly Guatemala volcano

The U.S. military airlifted six children with life-threatening burns to a Texas hospital.
1:33 | 06/07/18

Transcript for Officials suspend search for survivors after deadly Guatemala volcano

