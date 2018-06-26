Officials warn fast-food restaurant customers of possible health risk

More
Patrons of a Hardee's in Charlotte, North Carolina, may be at risk of Hepatitis A, officials said.
0:14 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials warn fast-food restaurant customers of possible health risk
The hepatitis scare in Charlotte, North Carolina health officials now warning tonight at the 4000 customers that a hardee's restaurant you're Charlotte Douglas airport may be at risk of hepatitis day. They see anyone who ate there between June 13 in the 23 should be vaccinated right away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56184936,"title":"Officials warn fast-food restaurant customers of possible health risk","duration":"0:14","description":"Patrons of a Hardee's in Charlotte, North Carolina, may be at risk of Hepatitis A, officials said. ","url":"/WNT/video/officials-warn-fast-food-restaurant-customers-health-risk-56184936","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.