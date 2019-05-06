Transcript for Ohio doctor facing murder charges in deaths of 25 patients

An Ohio doctor has been charged with 25 counts of murder, accused of deliberately prescribing overdoses of painkillers for patients who then died. He has pleaded not guilty. And tonight, family members are now speaking out. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, shocking allegations against an Ohio doctor facing murder charges for the deaths of 25 patients. Patients families want to hear from you. What do you say to them? Reporter: Today, Dr. William husel pleading not guilty today before a judge. The 43-year-old accused of ordering fatal doses of pain medication while working as a critical care physician at mt. Carmel health. This breach of a doctor's oath is vile and worthy of today's actions. And that begins the process of holding this killer criminally accountable. Reporter: Amy Pfaff says her mother died under Dr. Husel's care after prosecutors say she was given an excessive amount of fentanyl, 500 micrograms. Her family told the prognosis was grim. Something they now question. If she were still alive today and she heard about this on the news, guaranteed she would have been sitting in her living room, crying for all these families. Reporter: That hospital now facing a barrage of lawsuits. Prosecutors say they opened their investigation last December when the hospital raised concerns Dr. Husel was administering alarming doses of fentanyl. David, a lawyer for the doctor today saying he never intended to kill anyone. Prosecutors saying they don't have a motive and they don't expect anyone else will be charged.

