Ohio school bus driver praised for saving children from burning vehicle

A bus on its way to Monticello Middle School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, caught fire after its rear tire ignited. The driver swiftly evacuated all 15 students from the bus, ensuring their safety.

February 27, 2025

