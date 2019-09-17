-
Now Playing: Oil prices spike by 20% after weekend attacks on Saudi facility
-
Now Playing: General Motors workers hit picket line after new contract talks fail
-
Now Playing: Oil prices close up 15% in biggest 1-day surge in a decade
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Young woman inspires many by juggling motherhood and school
-
Now Playing: Singer Rod Stewart goes public with fight against prostate cancer
-
Now Playing: Motorcycle rider remarkably unhurt after flying over cliff in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old dies after contracting rare brain-eating
-
Now Playing: NASCAR great Mike Stefanik killed in single-seat plane crash
-
Now Playing: Trump backtracks after Saudi attack: ‘I don’t want war with anybody’
-
Now Playing: New York Times reporting new allegation against Brett Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown accuser meets with NFL officials for several hours
-
Now Playing: Blast in Maine kills firefighter, levels special-needs
-
Now Playing: Heat, wind sparking red-flag warnings from California to Utah
-
Now Playing: Dirt biker goes off cliff, avoids serious injury
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman’s sentence a sign in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal?
-
Now Playing: Baby dangling from air conditioner saved outside high-rise apartment
-
Now Playing: Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
-
Now Playing: ‘I don’t want war with anybody’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Officers help deer caught in batting cage net
-
Now Playing: Authorities find body of missing mother