-
Now Playing: Wall Street experiences largest point drop in history
-
Now Playing: Dow suffers worst day since 2008
-
Now Playing: Autoworker inspired by family to help make masks for health care workers
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Savings and solutions to everyday problems
-
Now Playing: Federal government to launch relief package
-
Now Playing: Long food lines become the new normal across US
-
Now Playing: Small businesses in desperate need of financial lifeline
-
Now Playing: Helping Hands: Howie Mandel
-
Now Playing: The new normal: Cutting back
-
Now Playing: The new normal: Unemployed, now what?
-
Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary answers viewers’ questions on housing
-
Now Playing: 3 ways to save money and apps to help
-
Now Playing: Record numbers of unemployment claims in US
-
Now Playing: Nearly 10 million have filed for unemployment in 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ stars Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban help navigate your financial future
-
Now Playing: A new month in COVID-19 crisis brings fresh anxiety, fear over how to pay bills, rent
-
Now Playing: In COVID-19 crisis, gig economy workers, small business owners struggle to hold on
-
Now Playing: Amazon workers in New York go on strike
-
Now Playing: What it's like to be a truck driver in the US during the COVID-19 crisis