Oil production hits record low

More
The coronavirus pandemic has been a key factor in production cuts.
0:27 | 04/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oil production hits record low

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The coronavirus pandemic has been a key factor in production cuts. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70112489","title":"Oil production hits record low","url":"/WNT/video/oil-production-hits-record-low-70112489"}