Transcript for Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns

We're going tourn to the heart breaking news from be Miller now revealing theeath of his 19 month old daughter Emmy droing in a pool at his neighbor's house. Reporter:onight, tragedy for one of America's greatest athletes. T baby fell in pool. Okay. Is he breathing? No. A little girl. Reporter: Bode Miller's -month-old daughter Emeline, drowning at a neighbors pool in Orange countover the weekend. Yes. Hurry! Hurry! Reporter: You can hear the effort to revive her in E 911 call. How long was she in the pool? We don't know. We don't know, we don't know! Come on baby girlyou got this. Okay, is E breathing yet? No! When T firefighters arrived they tried to do everything could. Our heart breaks for the whole county. Reporter: Miller, who with six olympimedals is the most decorated American male skier of all time, post photos and a video of the blond haired blue eyed toddler with her mother, morganiting -- "Her love, her lighther spirit will never be forgotten." Thc says doing is the number one cause of deatfor children under fou bode mler writing today that he's thankful for the outpouring of support. David? Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.