Olympians embrace rivals in heartwarming moments of sportsmanship

U.S. athletes like Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Katie Ledecky and Haley Batten congratulated other competitors while North and South Korean table tennis players took selfies together.

August 5, 2024

