Transcript for Olympic hopefuls denied chance to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions

Now to the growing concern over the Tokyo olympics amid this coronavirus. There is news tonight involving members of the usa men's basketball team. At least one will be unable to participate in the games. James Longman from Tokyo tonight. Reporter: Tonight, olympic dreams over for at least one U.S. Men's basketball player, as covid restrictions ahead of the games hit home. Washington wizards' Bradley Beal will not be going to Tokyo. Bradley Beal! Reporter: And has been placed under health and safety protocols as the team programs in Las Vegas. Jerami grant of the Detroit pistons also put under protocols, officials say only as an abundance of caution. And it's not clear if he'll get to participate. Officials not saying if they have tested positive for covid, but the coach today said Beal was devastaed by the news. Although the team does still plan to compete. Our goal overall is trying to get everybody safely to Tokyo. And at the same time, prepare a basketball team to be successful. Reporter: As superstar athletes like Simone Biles arrive in Tokyo, covid measures are hitting teams from around the world. Today, the refugee olympic team, made up of athletes forced to flee their home countries, was banned from traveling to Tokyo for now after a positive test. And David, it looks like just about every detail of these olympics is going to be affected by covid. Even the medals ceremony. Winning athletes are going to have to put on their own medals. David? All right, James Longman tonight. James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.